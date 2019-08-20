Discussing the successes of Operation Rio Grande

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Congressman Ben McAdams and Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson held a news conference Tuesday to discuss the progress of Operation Rio Grande.

Both say the results of the past two years are encouraging, citing improved safety in downtown Salt Lake City and life-changing results for those who choose to seek the help and treatment being offered.

Amy Daeschel is one of those who sought help.

She was homeless just two years ago, and now says she owes her life to Operation Rio Grande.

"I've seen multiple people that I've lived on the streets with in recovery, which has been very powerful to see, and many more still on their journey into recovery," Daeschel said. "Everybody comes together, has a voice, and we find a solution to help wrap all the way around an individual, so that they can start their healing and integration back into society."

Despite these success stories, leaders agreed there is still work to be done.

McAdams spoke about a bill he is a part of that would improve the federal government's response to the addiction crisis.