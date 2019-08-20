× Crews recover body of swimmer from marina at Lake Powell

PAGE, Arizona — Crews have recovered the body of a man who died while swimming at a marina at Lake Powell.

A press release from the National Park Service states crews were dispatched to the main marina at Lake Powell Resort in the Wahweap district just before 8 p.m. Sunday.

A man had jumped into the water near slip F-3 and did not resurface.

“NPS Rangers arrived on scene and the victim appeared to be ensnarled in wires and cables at a depth of 20 to 30 feet,” the release states. “Due to safety concerns recovery was suspended until daylight hours.”

A dive team made the recovery Monday morning from a depth of 249 feet.

The deceased is identified as 31-year-old Jacob Jessop of Colorado City, Arizona. An autopsy will be performed to determine the official cause of death.

“The incident is under investigation by the National Park Service, Coconino County Sheriff’s Office, and the Coconino County Medical Examiner,” the release states. “Visitors are reminded about the dangers of swimming in marinas which has led to that activity being prohibited.”