Be back-to-school ready with tips from a school counselor

Back-to-school can be a stressful time, so we asked Stacee Worthen, secondary counselor specialist with Jordan School District, to tell us everything we need to know to succeed.

Preparing for the first days of school:

Visit your child's school, establish a routine prior to school starting, talk to your child

Supporting student success in school:

Get to know your child's teacher, attend Parent-Teacher Conference or Back-to-School nights, help your child complete daily homework, advocate for your child, talk to your child

What to do if you're bullied/cyber bullied:

Look at the bully and tell him/her to stop in a calm, clear voice, walk away and stay away, talk to a trusted adult, think about what you post and who will see what you post, keep your passwords safe and away from other kids, keep your parents in the loop, talk to your parents/trusted adult if you see something concerning, report cyberbullying

Find out more by visiting jordandistrict.org.