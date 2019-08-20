Ancient mural discovered in Peru

VÉGUETA, Peru — Archaeologists in Peru have made a new discovery dating more than 3,800 years.

The ancient mural depicts a “humanized frog” with arms extended around a face with its eyes closed. It was unearthed in the ancient city of Végueta, a farming and fishing district just north of Lima.

Dr. Ruth Shady Solis said the scene represents “the announcement of the arrival of water.”

The frog, in Andean tradition, is a symbol of rain and fresh water, which are indispensable in agriculture. The human head represents a person who was waiting for water.

 

