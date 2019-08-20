× Algal bloom warning advisory issued for Mantua Reservoir

MANTUA, Utah — Officials with the Bear River Health Department have issued a warning advisory at Mantua Reservoir after water samples showed elevated levels of cyanobacteria, an indication of a harmful algal bloom.

The Health Department has posted warning signs around the reservoir and is waiting for test results from follow-up samples before taking further action.

“Toxin test results were detected for anatoxin-a, which exceeds the recreation health-based threshold for a Warning Advisory. Microcystin levels were well below the health advisory threshold,” a news release from the Health Department said.

Some types of cyanobacteria can produce toxins that affect the liver or nerves, and can cause a wide range of health effects, from mild skin rashes to death. Click here for more information on the health effects of harmful algal blooms.