You only have 3 more chances to take advantage of Family Night at Utah’s Hogle Zoo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Every Monday through Labor Day it's Family Night at Utah's Hogle Zoo! That means you have three chances to take advantage of this great deal!

Arrive after 5:00 p.m. and receive $5 off admission! You'll enjoy the zoo at sunset during beautiful summer evenings and find great family meal-deals in the Beastro too!

While you're there, you can see some of the new exhibits:

Washed Ashore - Art to Save Our Seas

Sharks, sea lions, seals, polar bears and more are sculpted from trash found in the ocean. If you look closely yo'll spot flip-flops, toothbrushes, sunglasses and water bottles. Washed Ashore is a great reminder that our choices have a big impact. Hogle Zoo is helping! There are no more plastic bags in the gift shop, no straws at concession stands and you won't find the zoo selling plastic water bottles either. Instead, they offer aluminum which is easier to recycle. The zoo has installed water refill stations throughout zoo grounds too.

Warthogs!

Two young male warthogs have joined the family on the African Savanna. You'll see them mingling with giraffes and zebras. They'll eventually grow tusks which can be as long as two feet! Warthogs are fast and can run up to 30 miles per hour!

Meerkats!

The zoo has dedicated a new home for meerkats to James E. Hogle Jr. He is a member of the Hogle family who donated the zoo's land more than 85 years ago. Jim's favorite animal is the meerkat because of how they work together and look out for one another. The zoo's meerkats have both indoor and outdoor space so guests can get to know them year round.

You can find more information at: hoglezoo.org.