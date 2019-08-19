× Utes rank 14th in preseason top 25 poll

SALT LAKE CITY — The University of Utah football team is 14th in the preseason AP Top 25, the program’s all-time highest ranking in August in a major poll, The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

The Utes are among five Pac-12 schools represented, ranking behind Oregon (No. 11) and Washington (No. 13) and ahead of Washington State (No. 23) and Stanford (No. 25) in the poll.

The Utes will host WSU on Sept. 28 and visit Washington on Nov. 2; they’ll miss Oregon and Stanford this season in the Pac-12′s scheduling rotation, the report says.

