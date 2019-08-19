The upcoming season at Pioneer Theatre will be one of the best yet

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Utah's Pioneer Theatre has been thrilling audiences with Broadway-quality performances for more than 50 years. This season's upcoming schedule is arguably one of the theatre copany's best year.

Artistic Director Karen Azinberg and Managing Director Christopher Massimine joined us to talk about this year's array of shows, which get underway in September.

Kicking the season off is "Cagney", which follows the life of the original "Yankee Doodle Dandy"... James Cagney. There is already a great deal of buzz surrounding the opening of "Cagney". The tagline is "Hollywood's Tough Guy in Tap Shoes".

The rest of the lineup includes "Dirty Rotten Scoundrels", "Lifespan of a Fact", "The Play That Goes Wrong", "Mary Stuart", "Once On This Island", "ASS" and "Something Rotten".

The theatre never disappoints... with nearly 1000 seats, a full Broadway size stage an the best creators, designers, producers and actors in the country!

You can find more at: pioneertheatre.org.