Display at South Ogden park raises awareness of opioid addiction

OGDEN, Utah — A park in South Ogden City now has educational information about opioid addiction on display.

The "Use Only as Directed" display at Friendship Park is part of an ongoing campaign to encourage members of the public to "have the opioid talk" with their doctors and seek alternatives to opioids for pain management.

Other installations can also be found at Nature Park and 40th Street Park, Rohmer Park, Uintah City Park, South Ogden Junior High, T.H. Bell Junior High and Bonneville High School, according to a news release from the Use Only as Directed program.

