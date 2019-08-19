× Ogden Police identify man fatally shot by officers Friday

OGDEN, Utah — Ogden Police have released the identity of the man who was fatally shot by officers on Friday night.

Police identified the man as 26-year-old Jovany Mercado-Bedolla.

Officers responded to an address near 3200 Gramercy Ave. after dispatch received a report that a man with a knife approached several people outside a party shortly before 9 p.m.

According to the report, the man seemed disoriented and created safety concerns for the people in attendance. While officers were en route, the caller said the man was looking into cars and still holding the knife.

According to a statement from Ogden PD, four officers opened fire on Mercado-Bedolla after he ignored multiple orders to drop a knife as he approached them

Mercado-Bedolla was pronounced dead at the scene.