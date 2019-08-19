× Sandy middle schooler walks away from one-story fall onto tile floor

SANDY, Utah — A student at Mount Jordan Middle School in Sandy had a frightening first day of school with a fortunate result.

Monday just before 1:30 p.m., the 12-year-old boy was messing around on the second story inside the school near a railing, according to Sandy Police Sgt. Jason Nielsen. He fell over the railing and landed 15 feet below on the tile floor.

Luckily, he only suffered minor injuries that did not even warrant a trip to the hospital, Nielsen said.

The fall happened near classrooms but did not cause any issues or delays.