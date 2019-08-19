It can be easy to eat healthy and work extra movement into your daily routine

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Today is a big day for this year's Be Well Utah! Tonight (Monday, August 19) is Farmington Family Fun Night.

From 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. you'll find cooking demos, free face painting, free food, a Teddy Bear clinic, and more! Find the Farmington Family Night at the Farmington Health Center, at the north end of Station Park (165 North University Ave).

Doug Boudreaux of Regence BlueCross BlueShield joined us to talk about the event, and said there will even be a giant colon for adults to walk through, to learn more about the importance of colon health. Sarah Zou from University of Utah Healthcare joined us with a quick demonstration of how to eat healthy with overnight oats. They're the perfect breakfast for those of us who are running behind in the morning, and who isn't? The protein from the yogurt and fiber from the oats and berries create a balanced breakfast that will provide energy to get the day going without the crash from sugary cereals or flavored instant oatmeal. To learn more delicious, easy and healthy plant-based recipes, come to the cooking demonstration tonight (8/19) at Farmington Health Center and on Saturday, August 24 at the Family Health Fair at Rice Eccles Stadium where wellness dietitians will show you how to make three more recipes.

Britta Trepp, also from University of Utah Healthcare also joined us to show us the importance of movement breaks in our busy schedules. A movement break is exactly what it sounds like, a break in your work day to take a moment and move. It's not a workout, and it's not really even about fitness. Instead it's an opportunity to get the blood flowing, clear out the cobwebs and improve overall wellness. There will be lots of ways to get moving at the Farmington Family Health Center tonight! You can also join them at the Family Health Fair at Rice Eccles on Saturday, August 24th for the free 1 Mile Walk and 5K, Zumba, Martial Arts and more!

You can find more at: uofuhealth.org/bewell.