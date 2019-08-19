Huntsman Cancer Institute rolls out new mobile screening and education bus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- It’s about to get a lot easier for some communities to access a cancer clinic.

Huntsman Cancer Institute rolled out their new mobile cancer screening and education bus, and Monday it stopped by the Urban Indian Center.

It’s a tool that can help people who can’t afford or don’t have access to cancer screenings.

The 45-foot long bus focuses on breast cancer and melanoma—which are the two leading cancers in Utah.

There is a 3D mammogram area, and another exam room for skin cancer screenings.

The bus is fully equipped with private dressing rooms, exam rooms, and waiting rooms.

It’s important for HCI to partner with the Urban Indian Center—a place where Native American communities turn to for economic and health assistance.

"Cancer is the second leading cause of death in Utah,” said Mary Beckerle, CEO of HCI.

Many people don’t know that 50 percent of cancer cases are preventable.

The mobile screening bus will hit the road next week - visiting some rural areas. Then in October it will set up shop here at the Urban Indian Center.

