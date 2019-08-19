× Health officials say five Utahns hospitalized with breathing problems all reported recent vaping

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health states five people have been hospitalized with lung problems after reporting recent “vaping or other inhalational drugs.”

According to a press release issued Monday, five patients in Utah were hospitalized with serious breathing problems.

All experienced shortness of breath, fatigue, chest pain and a cough. Those symptoms worsened over a period of days or weeks before hospitalization. All have responded to treatment but “it is unknown whether there will be long-term health effects.”

All five patients had reported vaping recently. The release states the cases are similar to those reported in Wisconsin, Illinois and Minnesota.

“The UDOH will continue to work with national partners, local health departments, and clinicians to try to identify the cause of these severe illnesses,” the release states. “Individuals who experience any type of chest pain or difficulty breathing after vaping should seek immediate medical attention. Health care providers treating patients with unexpected serious respiratory illness should ask about a history of recent vaping and are encouraged to report suspect cases to the UDOH or local health departments.”

The release also includes a link to Way to Quit, which includes information about e-cigarettes.