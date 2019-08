Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST JORDAN, Utah — Amazon is planning to build a massive fulfillment center in West Jordan.

The company announced Monday that the one million-plus square foot facility will be used to handle large customer items — like sports equipment, patio furniture, pet food, kayaks, etc. They'll hire 800 full-time employees.

People who live nearby told us they're all for Amazon becoming their new neighbors -- as long as it doesn't negatively impact the neighborhood.