4 Fun family hikes for the weekend

Now that school's back in session, you may be looking for fun ways to spend family time on the weekends.

Harmony Walker from The Salt Project blog joined us with 4 easy hikes to check out.

Birdsong Trail. This Ogden trail, just off Taylor Street is mostly in the shade and it's only one mile, one-way. Francis Peak. Everyone who knows Davis County knows the "Golf Balls". But, the drive is not for the faint-of-heart. If you can make it all the way to the top, it's worth the fright! There are spectacular views. And, you can go sledding year round. Farmington Lake. On the way back from Francis Peak, why not make one more sop at the Farmington Flats Pond (actually called Farmington Lake!) The water is crystal clear and cool. Paper Airplane Trail. Have you seen the photos of a giant paper airplane on Powder Mountain? It's on a beginner trail and the airplane looks magical. About half way down the trail is a tree house where you can get water, snacks or even picnic.

You can find more information on each of these at: saltproject.co.