× West Jordan Police: Man entered home unannounced, threatened to shoot people for not being ‘Crips’

WEST JORDAN, Utah — A man entering a home, brandishing a firearm, then fleeing from police, authorities say.

Trevor Cooper Obray, 28, was arrested after he entered a home on Marshrock Road in West Jordan, brandished a gun and “threatened to shoot subjects on scene because they were not CRIPS,” the arrest report states.

Two witnesses said they fought with Obray, trying to take the gun from him. He ran away from police when they arrived, the document states, but was located and apprehended by officers a short distance away. Police say they found a 9-mm Glock in his pocket, two transaction cards that did not belong to him and observed signs of intoxication, which he admitted to.

He was booked on charges of possessing a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, reckless endangerment, threatening to use a dangerous weapon in a fight or quarrel, failure to stop at the command of police officers and possession of someone else’s transaction card.