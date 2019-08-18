Wedding crasher arrested for voyeurism

Posted 7:11 am, August 18, 2019

SALT LAKE CITY — University of Utah police arrested a man Thursday evening on suspicion of taking pictures of  children at a wedding reception.

John Horne, 81, was arrested and booked into jail on charges of voyeurism committed against a child and criminal trespass.

University Police were dispatched to Red Butte Gardens around 10 p.m. on the report of a man who walked into a wedding reception and was taking pictures and video of  children. According the report, nobody at the reception knew who he was.

Once identified by police, Horne admitted to recording and taking pictures of children dancing. Police say he was aware it was a private event and that he was not invited.

Horne is being held in the Salt Lake County Jail.

