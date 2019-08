Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OAKLEY, Utah — A Summit County couple is providing something they say isn't cherished like it used to be: Farm animals for people of all ages to enjoy.

Fox 13 photojournalist Malaika Dixon takes us to Oakley to see RunDown Ranch. It's open daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 22 West Boulderville Road, just off State Route 32.