Ohio police rescue pup stuck under grate

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TALLMADGE, Ohio -- A dog has been reunited with its owner after being trapped under a grate in the ground.

According to the city, the Tallmadge Police and Street Departments rescued the dog Thursday after a lawn care company alerted them to the stuck pup.

Video shows crews holding up the grate while an officer reaches in and offers the dog food to gain its trust. After getting a grip on a collar, the officer pulled the pup out. Once the dog was safely on the ground, it was given pets and treats, offered comfort by the officers.

The dog is now home with its owner.