Arizona teen drowns in Lake Powell on Friday

Posted 9:30 am, August 18, 2019, by , Updated at 09:31AM, August 18, 2019

LAKE POWELL, Utah — An Arizona teen drowned Friday at Lake Powell near the Utah, Arizona state line at Swim Beach.

National Park Service Dispatch at Glen Canyon National Recreation Area received a report Friday around 12:30 p.m. about a missing person and presumed drowning.

According to a press release from Kane County Sheriff’s Office, the Glen Canyon National Recreation Area Dive Team recovered the body of a 15-year-old male from Page Arizona. The teen was with a group from Page High School.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by the Kane County Medical Investigator. He was transported to Salt Lake City for an autopsy.

This incident is under investigation by the Kane County Sheriff’s Office and National Parks Service.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.