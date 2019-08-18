× Arizona teen drowns in Lake Powell on Friday

LAKE POWELL, Utah — An Arizona teen drowned Friday at Lake Powell near the Utah, Arizona state line at Swim Beach.

National Park Service Dispatch at Glen Canyon National Recreation Area received a report Friday around 12:30 p.m. about a missing person and presumed drowning.

According to a press release from Kane County Sheriff’s Office, the Glen Canyon National Recreation Area Dive Team recovered the body of a 15-year-old male from Page Arizona. The teen was with a group from Page High School.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by the Kane County Medical Investigator. He was transported to Salt Lake City for an autopsy.

This incident is under investigation by the Kane County Sheriff’s Office and National Parks Service.