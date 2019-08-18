3 Questions with Bob Evans: Derek Miller on the Inland Port controversy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY — The construction of an inland port west of the airport has been a controversial issue in Salt Lake City recently.

This week, Fox 13's Bob Evans sat down with Derek Miller, the chairman of the Inland Port Authority, and asked him three questions:

Why does Utah need an inland port? How is the Inland Port Authority Board answering the protesters' concerns? At what point is it not environmentally worth having an inland port?

The full interview can be seen here:

