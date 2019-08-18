3 Questions with Bob Evans: Derek Miller on the Inland Port controversy

SALT LAKE CITY — The construction of an inland port west of the airport has been a controversial issue in Salt Lake City recently.
This week, Fox 13's Bob Evans sat down with Derek Miller, the chairman of the Inland Port Authority, and asked him three questions:
- Why does Utah need an inland port?
- How is the Inland Port Authority Board answering the protesters' concerns?
- At what point is it not environmentally worth having an inland port?
The full interview can be seen here:
