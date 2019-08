Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY — Today, Utah moms rallied with those across the country to put an end to gun violence.

At what activists called a "recess rally," speakers included a survivor of the Trolley Square mass shooting, people from grass-roots organizations, and elected county and state leaders.

While organizers say they were happy to have state and county politicians there, they say this problem needs a national solution and called upon Senators Mitt Romney and Mike Lee to take action.