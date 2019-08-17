Snowbird begins 47th annual Oktoberfest

SNOWBIRD, Utah — Today Snowbird begins their 47th annual Oktoberfest.

The annual celebration will be every Saturday, Sunday and Labor Day, ending Sunday, October 19.

Oktoberfest will serve authentic Bavarian food and drinks. The festival will include a beard and mustache competition, bratwurst eating championship and newly added helicopter tours. Local bands will also play every weekend through October 13.

Admission to Oktoberfest is free. Visit Snowbird Oktoberfest for more information.

