Motorcycle rider in extremely critical condition after high-speed crash with no helmet, possibly impaired

VERNAL, Utah — A man was in extremely critical condition Saturday evening after crashing on a motorcycle on U.S. Route 191 near Vernal.

According to Utah Highway Patrol, the man was traveling southbound about 14 miles north of Vernal when he lost control of the bike and crashed. Troopers believe he may have been traveling too fast and hit a bicycle rack on the back of a vehicle, causing him to lose control. There was a helmet strapped to the motorcycle, but he was not wearing it, UHP stated. He suffered significant head injuries.

Law enforcement officials also believe alcohol was a possible contributing factor in the crash.

Troopers say the vehicle he reportedly ran into did not remain at the scene. Authorities are attempting to identify the driver and the vehicle.

The man was flown to a hospital in the Salt Lake area in extremely critical condition, UHP states.

“UHP would remind all motorcycle riders to always wear a helmet, ride the speed limit, and never ride while impaired,” the press release on the incident reads.