Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY — One lucky group of kids last week had a summer camp centered around animals — in a very unique way.

The Humane Society of Utah's "HERO Camp" (standing for "Humane Educators Reaching Out") was the perfect time for kids and critters to come together.

But organizers gave it a twist from the typical dogs and cats. They call it "goat yoga."

Check it out in the video above!