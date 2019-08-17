× Big Cottonwood Canyon crash leaves one dead

BIG COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah — An early morning car crash left one person dead and five people critically injured, Unified Police Department reports.

The crash occurred around 3 a.m.

According to Detective Kevin Mallory, a sedan traveling down the canyon lost control and hit the back of a pickup truck that was parked on the side of the road. Two people were sleeping in the truck’s bed.

One person in the truck was killed and all others involved were critically injured.

“Others are in varying degrees of condition from critical to very critical condition,” Mallory said.

The canyon was closed for several hours but is now open in both directions.

An investigation is underway to see what caused the crash.