You don’t have to be an “old geezer” to love “Geezerfest”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Bryce Newburg from the rock band "Band-Aged" joined us to talk about Geezerfest 2019.

That's an annual music festival featuring talented musicians from across Utah Valley. Geezerfest 2019 will take place August 16 and 17 at the Orem City Park Pavilion, 300 East 100 North.

This year marks the 14th anniversary of the event and each year has seen a marked increase in participants and attendees. This year there will be 22 groups!

In addition to the music, you'll also be able to eat! Food trucks will be at the event, but you can also bring in your own food and coolers of drinks too.

Geezerfest is all about bringing your family, food, lawn-chairs and blankets and enjoying two fun-filled days of classic rock music in a great outdoor park setting.

For more information and a line-up of bands, visit: Facebook.com/geezerfestut.