West Haven man dies in California car crash; 2-year-old son's legs broken

CALIFORNIA — A Utah man was killed and his 2-year-old son severely injured in a car accident Thursday afternoon in northern California.

Justin Gile, 22, of West Haven, died after the pickup truck he was driving veered off the road and into a forest of trees, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Chris Nave.

The accident occurred on I-80 near Blue Canyon — between Reno, Nevada and Sacramento.

Gile’s 2-year-old son was taken to the hospital in critical condition; he suffered two broken femurs and a broken lower leg bone.

His fiance was in the vehicle as well and suffered a sprained ankle.

Police investigating had no indication of why he went off the road.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to raise funds for the toddler’s medical expenses and transportation home to Utah. Click here to donate.

Donations can also be made at America First Credit Union in a charitable account under “Lynden Gile.”