UTA Trax train vs pedestrian in Murray; bus bridges in place but delays expected

MURRAY, Utah — A Utah Transit Authority Trax train struck a pedestrian Friday afternoon in Murray.

It happened just after 1:30 p.m. at the Fashion Place Mall station.

UTA Spokesperson, Carl Arky, confirmed that the person struck by the train is deceased.

He added that the pedestrian may have intentionally been hit and that investigators are trying to determine what happened.

The Utah Medical Examiner is also investigating.

Bus bridges have been set up to ferry passengers around the train, but Arky says riders on the train will be delayed while the investigation is underway.