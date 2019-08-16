These 6 yoga poses let you skip the gym on ‘Leg Day’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Leg Day at the gym can get boring. And if you don't have a gym membership, you may be stumped about how to do Leg Day on your own, without buying weights like kettlebells or dumbbells.

I found a solution for those who want to tone their buns and thighs without any equipment, or even leaving the house! Try these 6 poses and start seeing muscle tone quickly (in my experience, leg muscles get noticeably more toned fairly quickly, which gives us confidence to keep working on the rest)!

1. Chair squat with pulsing

2. Prayer twist balance

3. Figure 4

4. Sunflowers

5. Lunge dips

6. Wall sit

Find more yoga tips at amandabjones.org/news.