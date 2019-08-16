× Small plane crash-lands on Provo airport runway; no injuries reported

PROVO, Utah — A small airplane crash-landed at the Provo Regional Airport Friday evening, according to fire officials.

No one on board was injured, but the plane likely received significant damage to the engines, Provo Fire Battalion Chief Debby Shepherd told Fox 13.

The front landing gear collapsed upon landing, Provo Fire & Rescue stated in a Facebook post.

Shepherd said the plane, a “light sport” aircraft, landed nose down on the runway. No damage was reported to the runway. Fire crews responded as a precaution, but there was no fire or danger of fire.