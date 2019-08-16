Salt Lake City Police release body cam video from fatal officer-involved shooting on August 5th

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- Salt Lake City Police released body cam video Friday of a fatal officer-involved shooting.

The shooting on August 5 claimed the life of Riche Santiago.

Just before 7:00 that evening, officers responded to the Park Place apartments, following up on a 911 hangup call.

An officer tracked a car there that had been involved in a previous shots fired incident.

The body cam footage shows an officer talking to the 29-year-old Santiago in the backseat while another officer was checking on his background information.

That officer returned and informed Santiago that he was under arrest.

Santiago began yelling and resisting the officer's attempts to arrest him and began reaching into into his backpack.

A scuffle broke out.

"Stand up!" the officer yelled. "Don`t, don`t!"

Santiago darts from the car and is shot while pointing a gun towards officers.

Two of the three passengers were taken out of the car. Police tried to give Santiago medical aid, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

"This incident is the fifth officer-involved critical incident in 2019, and it`s the fifth fatal one," Captain Lance Vandongen with the SLCPD Special Investigations Unit said. "This is the third death involving use of force. Last year, there was one officer-involved critical incident."

Police say Santiago had a history of fleeing from police, and had several active warrants related to that.

The two officers involved remain on paid administrative leave.

This is still an ongoing investigation, with both West Valley City Police and the District Attorneys office overseeing the investigation.

Here are more body cam clips of the officer-involved shooting. Viewers are advised they contain graphic content.

