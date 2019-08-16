Rep. Ken Ivory resigns from the Utah State Legislature

SALT LAKE CITY — Rep. Ken Ivory, an outspoken advocate for states’ rights, sex abuse victims and a flashpoint for environmental policies in Utah, is leaving the Utah State Legislature.

FOX 13 confirmed Rep. Ivory submitted his resignation to House Speaker Brad Wilson. He is taking a job that conflicts with the demands of the legislature.

“It has been one of the greatest honors of my life to serve in the Utah House. During my time, I’ve been blessed to work with amazing leaders across the political spectrum to help make this State the best place to live, work, receive an education, and raise a family.” said Rep. Ivory in a statement. “I’m grateful to the constituents who entrusted me to represent them. And I promise to continue serving in whatever capacity I can.”

Rep. Ivory, R-West Jordan, has been most known for his controversial positions on federal lands and states’ rights. His positions in favor of state control of lands have repeatedly earned the ire of environmental groups and praise from many rural policy makers. He has also been heavily critical of the federal government’s management of public lands.

The lawmaker has also been recognized for legislation to champion the rights of survivors of abuse. He pushed through bills that removed the statute of limitations for civil lawsuits over sexual abuse, banning female genital mutilation and more awareness of the rights of sex abuse victims.

Rep. Ivory also famously “rapped” on the House floor when the Broadway musical “Hamilton” was at its peak, gaining national attention for it.

Salt Lake County Republican Party delegates will choose his replacement.