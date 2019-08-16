Power out for thousands in Kearns; estimated until 9:30 p.m.

Posted 5:16 pm, August 16, 2019, by , Updated at 05:20PM, August 16, 2019

KEARNS, Utah — Power outages have left Kearns residents without electricity Friday evening for more than 2,700 households.

Rocky Mountain Power announced at about 4:45 p.m. that they were aware of outages “affecting approximately 2,778 customers.”

The company estimated that power would be restored around 9:30 p.m. The outage was caused by emergency repairs, the company stated.

For updates, visit rockymountainpower.net/outage or text “OUT” to 759677.​

