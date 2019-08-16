Food Truck Friday: The Pizza Bus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Our Food Truck Friday is the right "ride" as kids head back to school. The Pizza Bus is a school bus that's been turned into a food truck.

Owner David Ludwig is a teacher, so buying and fixing up the old bus was the perfect truck! Many of his employees are teachers and students, including Manager Caleb Hintze who joined us on Friday. He's studying to be a Professor of Middle Eastern Studies.

In the meantime, he fires up the wood-fired oven (it's 7 feet long and can make 16 pizzas at once). One of his personal creations is the Luau Pizza, which is a combination of Hawaiian and Bacon Lovers Barbecue.

You can find more information at: Facebook @thepizzabuss.