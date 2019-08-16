Dr. Oz previews Season 11 of his show; your input could end up in a segment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- Dr. Oz joined Dan and Amy Friday morning to preview the upcoming 11th season of the Dr. Oz Show.

There are many new segments coming this year.

Among them are:

Candidate Check ups

Investigation Squad Reports

Oz Investigates Unsolved Crimes Across America

Crime Hunters

Health Court: Where Dr. Oz Rules

View the segment above for an explanation of those new elements.

Dr. Oz said he'll focus on bad information that finds itself on the internet, such as that vaping isn't harmful to young people.

He says he wants to "deputize viewers" and do segments on topics that interest them.

Dr. Oz ran in to two Utah Jazz rookies on his flight to Salt Lake City last night. Hear about their conversation.

He also helped Damon Yauney do the Friday morning weather forecast. Check that out below.

The Dr. Oz Show airs weekdays at 2 p.m. following The Place.

