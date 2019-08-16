× Car fire causes major S.R.-201 delays in Magna

MAGNA, Utah — A car caught fire on state Route 201 near 7200 West in Magna Friday afternoon, causing closures and delays in eastbound traffic.

A smaller passenger car caught fire on eastbound S.R. 201 at about 4 p.m. A truck with a large water tank pulled up and appeared to spray the car with water shortly before fire engines arrived. All lanes were closed in the same direction as crews worked to put out the flames and smoke.

One lane was open from about 5:00-5:30 p.m. as crews cleaned up the scene. All lanes are now open.

No information was available yet on the cause or any injuries to the occupants of the car, however no ambulances appeared to be on the scene.