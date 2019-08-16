Bench honoring fallen fire chief in perfect place for grandfather and grandson

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DRAPER, Utah -- The crowd at Maple Hollow Trailhead in Draper sat under blue skies and talked about a man they all admired.

Draper Fire Battalion Chief Matt Burchett died on August 13, 2018, fighting the Mendocino Complex Fire in Northern California.

Now, a bench carved with his name and picture sits at the base of a trail his family always enjoyed.

Draper Fire Chief Clint Smith said he’ll visit the site often.

“Matt was just one of those good men, in every sense of the word…honor, integrity,” Smith said.

The bench is in the perfect spot, his father said — but not just because Burchett loved the trail, but for his son, Griffin.

“This is Grif's bus stop, so I know I'll sit there every once in a while when I pick him up or drop him off,” Tom Burchett said. "And I hope I'm sitting here someday when someone says, 'Who is Matt? Who is that guy?' I'll be so happy because I'll give him an earful."