We visit the Utah Food Bank to see how a credit union’s donation drive is helping them feed families

We caught up with David Sant of Cyprus Credit Union and Ginette Bott of Utah Food Bank at the food bank warehouse to see how donations made by Cyprus and its employees and clients are helping out.

Cyprus began this community food drive in 2005, they asked customers to donate food and funds. Since then the equivalent of over 181,000 meals have been donated.

This year Cyprus Credit Union is focusing on cash donations, which is great because $1 donated can be turned into $7.34 worth of goods and services. Cyprus Credit Union is also matching these donations, creating even more funds for the food bank.

Bott says donations are critically important this year because 1 in 7 Utah kids will likely miss a meal today and during summertime they aren't getting any meals at school. She added that getting money helps them to purchase the types of food that are lacking. Right now, they are stocked on milk and green beans, for example, so getting a cash donation helps them buy other goods.

Last year alone, Utah Food Bank distributed 43.3 million pounds of food and goods, that's the equivalent of 36.1 million meals for Utahns in need.

To find out how you can help give food, time or money visit UtahFoodBank.org.

You can donate to Cyprus Credit Union's virtual drive at: cypruscu.com.