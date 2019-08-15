These affordable cars and trucks are super nice, and bad credit won’t stop you from financing!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you have bad or no credit, you may not have ever dreamed that you'd have a new car, let alone one that works great and even comes with luxurious extras like leather seats and Pirelli tires!

Nick Markosian, owner of Markosian Auto, promises that he will get you into a nicer, newer car, regardless of credit, as long as you have just a few things:

"The Markosian Auto Guarantee is just bring home $400 per week and have a Utah drivers' license and you are guaranteed a car at Markosian Auto," Nick says.

And right now, Nick says they have slashed prices, to thank customers for the great year they've had.

"We have a HUGE selection of cars at amazing prices," Nick says. "Over 40 cars under $10K!"

He showed us several SUVs, sedans and even a truck that are new, affordable and ready to be enjoyed!

At MarkosianAuto.com, you can find out your credit score, see what credit rate you qualify for and if Markosian Auto can't get you financing from one of their finance partners, they will finance you themselves. You can also see a complete list of vehicles on the site. Plus, there is a payment calculator where you can drop in your interest rate based on your credit score that they can pull for you without impacting your credit score.

Visit in-person at any of their locations in Taylorsville, Ogden and Logan, or call 801-308-8000. Find out more at www.markosianauto.com.