How some Utahns got rid of their insomnia symptoms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

50 percent of people say they don't get enough sleep! And 75 percent of people admit to using their vacation time to get more sleep!

Thursday, August 15 is National Relaxation Day, so we got some advice on how to get rest from The Sleep Doctor, Michael Breus.

He says people in Utah who were suffering from insomnia were taken to the mountains and within two weeks almost all their signs of insomnia were gone. They were rising with the sun and settling down when it set. Breus says being in nature is one of the best things you can do. He recommends you wake up at the same time every day, and then the first thing you should do is get a glass of water and go outside in the sunshine to spend a few minutes.

Another thing is to stop caffeine by 2 pm , and stop drinking alcohol three hours before bed time.

One of the most important things to help you sleep is regular exercise, but not too close to your bed time, Breus recommends a four-hour-rule.

Also - Breus says take your vacation days! He recommends combining the great outdoors with a relaxing trip on Princess Cruises.. they have a luxury bed that will lull you right to sleep.

For more information please visit: princess.com.