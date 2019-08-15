Here’s a new cell phone that kids want and the protection parents need

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gabb Wireless is an entirely new cellular network dedicated to protecting kids. It's affordable, and reliable too!

The average teen spends nine hours a day staring at a screen, and most of that time is on social media. But, 60 percent of teens admit this is a major problem.

Parents and kids agree that spending too much time on a smartphone is unhealthy. Also, too much technology too soon, is too dangerous for kids. In fact, because of the increase in screen time, depression has increased by 52 percent in the last year.

Stephen Dalby founded Gabb as a parent. He needed a way to protect kids and provide parents with peace of mind. It started as an Indiegogo campaign and took off!

Gabb Wireless' phone has a 5MP camera and comes with an alarm clock, calendar, calculator and FM radio. There are no apps, no internet and no MMS.

The first inventory is in stock and already half sold.. they expect the remaining inventory to sell extremely quickly.

