Grass fire burning west of SLC Int’l Airport

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City Fire said a grass fire west of the Salt Lake City International Airport has been contained.

Smoke from the flames was visible from the airport and I-80 and SLC Fire said the blaze is near 2100 North and 3600 West.

No cause or size estimate has been given and crews are working on gaining access to the area; SLC Fire Division Chief Ryan Mellor said it is on an island in a swampy area and they will have to go around the airport to reach the area.

No structures are in the area.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.