Escamilla takes second in SLC mayor’s race; Dabakis concedes
SALT LAKE CITY — Luz Escamilla has jumped into second place in the race for Salt Lake City mayor, according to latest results.
Escamilla, with 7,884 votes, leads Jim Dabakis by 421 votes.
Dabakis conceded at 2:59 p.m. Thursday.
Escamilla trails current leader Erin Mendenhall by 1,044 votes.
Mendenhall leads with 24.27% of the vote with 124/124 precincts reporting. Escamilla has 21.43% while Dabakis has 20.29% and fourth-place David Garbett has 16.72% of the votes.