Escamilla takes second in SLC mayor’s race; Dabakis concedes

SALT LAKE CITY — Luz Escamilla has jumped into second place in the race for Salt Lake City mayor, according to latest results.

Escamilla, with 7,884 votes, leads Jim Dabakis by 421 votes.

Dabakis conceded at 2:59 p.m. Thursday.

I lost! New votes counted. Greatest honor of my life to serve full time people of Utah and SLC for 8 years. I never compromised my principles! Congrats to woman. Stephen, we are going on that great vacation! #utpol — Jim Dabakis (@JimDabakis) August 15, 2019

Escamilla trails current leader Erin Mendenhall by 1,044 votes.

Mendenhall leads with 24.27% of the vote with 124/124 precincts reporting. Escamilla has 21.43% while Dabakis has 20.29% and fourth-place David Garbett has 16.72% of the votes.