Ed Smart, father of Elizabeth Smart, comes out as gay; says Facebook post was meant to be private

SALT LAKE CITY — Ed Smart, the father of kidnapping survivor Elizabeth Smart, confirmed to FOX 13 that he came out as gay in a Facebook post — which was quickly removed Thursday because it was intended for friends and family only.

Ed Smart said he never intended for the post to be public.

The Salt Lake Tribune said Smart plans to separate from his wife and doesn’t see a place for himself in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints anymore, according to a story in the Deseret News.

Court records indicate Lois Smart filed for divorce from Ed Smart on July 5.

When asked about the matter through a family spokesperson, Elizabeth Smart confirmed her parents’ separation, but didn’t specifically address her father’s sexual orientation.

