Dale Earnhardt Jr. taken to hospital after plane crash in Tenn.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. is in the hospital after a plane crash at Elizabethton Municipal Airport in Tennessee, according to WJHL-TV.

Elizabethtown Fire Chief Barry Carrier said Earnhardt’s wife was also on the plane, the report said, but the FAA received no reports of injuries.

