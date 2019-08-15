Charter school in Harrisville cancels classes after garbage truck driver dumps burning load in parking lot

HARRISVILLE, Utah — A charter school has canceled classes for the day Thursday after a garbage truck driver dumped a load of burning debris in the parking lot.

Ryan Barker, a Fire Marshall for the North View Fire District, said the driver of a garbage truck noticed the load was on fire and pulled into the parking lot of the Greenwood Charter School at 840 North and US-89 in Harrisville.

A Utah Department of Transportation camera showed the plume of smoke from the fire shortly before 6:30 a.m.

The driver dumped the burning load in the parking lot.

The fire was put out and there were no injuries.

The charter school canceled classes as the clean-up effort is underway. Regular activities should resume Friday.

Barker said the cause of the fire is unclear and that the driver had recently picked up trash from a convenience store and an apartment complex.

