Boil order issued for Soldier Hollow Complex after E. coli detection

MIDWAY, Utah — The Charleston Water Conservancy District has issued a boil order for the Solider Hollow Complex, which includes the golf course, grill and Olympic venue, after E. coli was detected in the water supply Wednesday.

The Utah Department of Environmental Quality said visitors to the complex between 3:30 p.m. Tuesday and 6:00 p.m. Wednesday are being asked to monitor their health for possible E. coli infections.

The DEQ said the contamination happened after a construction accident Tuesday resulted in a break in the pipes.

The contamination was not detected until Wednesday afternoon.