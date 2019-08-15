Back-to-school lunch ideas with Smith’s, plus a healthy dessert!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's always a challenge to find meals for your family, but figuring out healthy but tasty school lunches seems extra tough! It's got to be portable, on top of being nutritious, and also has to be appealing enough for the kid to eat it when parents aren't around.

Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson stopped by with not only some genius lunch ideas, but also some neat new ways to pack a lunch, ranging from built-in ice packs to bento-style containers.

He also gave us a delicious and nutritious way to use our garden's zucchini surplus, and "trick" kids into eating their veggies.

Here's his Double Chocolate Zucchini Bread recipe:

Ingredients

Wet Ingredients

2 lg. eggs

½ c. honey

½ c. unsalted butter, room temperature

½ c. brown sugar

2 tsp vanilla

2 c. shredded zucchini, lightly pressed

1 c. chocolate chips

Dry Ingredients

1 tsp salt

½ tsp baking soda

½ tsp baking powder

1 tsp cinnamon

1/3 c. cocoa powder

1 2/3 c. flour

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 350 and lightly grease loaf pan.

2. In a mixing bowl, combine all the dry ingredients and whisk together.

3. In a separate bowl, beat together the eggs, honey, butter, brown sugar, and vanilla, until creamy.

4. In 2 or 4 sections, mix the dry ingredients into the egg mixture. Only mix until the dry ingredients are just incorporated. Overmixing makes a tough final product.

5. Gently fold in the zucchini and chocolate chips.

6. Put batter into loaf pan and cook 60 to 70 minutes or until a knife inserted comes out clean.

7. Rest the loaf 10 minutes before removing from the pan.

8. Enjoy warm or cooled.

